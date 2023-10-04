Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 11,622 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 1.1% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. 380,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,308. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average is $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Generac’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.