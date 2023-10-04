Community Capital Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Community Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up 2.3% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 191,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,661. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,520 shares of company stock worth $2,763,744. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

