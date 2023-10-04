Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $17,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Elevance Health by 24.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 44.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $455.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.14. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

