Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $138.45. 1,687,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,996,161. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.