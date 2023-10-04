Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on the stock.

Ten Entertainment Group Trading Down 3.6 %

LON:TEG traded down GBX 11 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 292 ($3.53). The stock had a trading volume of 31,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,068. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.93. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 211 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 312.88 ($3.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.90. The stock has a market cap of £200.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Ten Entertainment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Ten Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of tenpin bowling centers in the United Kingdom. The company operates bowling sites with various bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft play areas, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.