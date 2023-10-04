Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carvana to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

