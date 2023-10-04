BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 63,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,739. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth $768,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

