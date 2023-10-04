BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 63,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,739. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.