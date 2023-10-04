Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys 2,007 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in 3M by 33.0% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 13.3% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $92,823,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

MMM traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,316. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.