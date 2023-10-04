Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,982,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.37. 685,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

