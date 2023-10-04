Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 2,275 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Public Storage by 20.3% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.65. The stock had a trading volume of 137,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,722. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $254.87 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.80.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

