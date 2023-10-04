Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after buying an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

