Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 129,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 29,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 256,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,929. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

