Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 14,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $7,806,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 66.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,061,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 821,052 shares during the period.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. 254,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.79 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.