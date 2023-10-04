Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Update

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,980,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 17,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 397,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $181,321,000 after buying an additional 420,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,191,556 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $184,102,000 after buying an additional 383,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,359,137 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $137,811,000 after buying an additional 484,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $159,105,000 after purchasing an additional 649,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,763. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

