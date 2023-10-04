Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Expands By 9.0%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 57,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAPL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAPL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,283. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $773.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.65.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 117.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.84%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.