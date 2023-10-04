Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Increases By 8.4%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 465,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 30.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,668. The firm has a market cap of $356.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.91%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

