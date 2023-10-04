Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 170,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 240,880 shares.The stock last traded at $102.53 and had previously closed at $103.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

