CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 1,792,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. CEMIG has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79.

CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

