CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
CEMIG Price Performance
NYSE CIG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 1,792,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. CEMIG has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CEMIG
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CEMIG
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.