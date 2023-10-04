Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at UBS Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $191.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.39.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 614,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,186. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average is $140.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

