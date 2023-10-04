Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $17.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio purchased 3,943 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $63,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 211,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

