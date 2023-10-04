Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. 72,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 458,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 460,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 65.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.