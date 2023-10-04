Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. 72,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $14.59.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
