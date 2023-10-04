Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 259,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 134.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

