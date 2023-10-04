Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

EVF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 54,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2,043.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

