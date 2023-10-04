Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 10,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,001. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

