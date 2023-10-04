Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 10,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,001. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

