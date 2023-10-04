John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE HPF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $17.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.