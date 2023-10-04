John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE HPF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 21.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

