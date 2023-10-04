Coho Partners Ltd. Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,120 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 3.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $212,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 418,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,379. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.78.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.13.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.