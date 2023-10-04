Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 589.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,478,790,000.

VOO traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $387.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,040. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $310.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.40 and its 200 day moving average is $395.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

