Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 353 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $6,699,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 141,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,755,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.22. 467,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.42 and its 200-day moving average is $465.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $399.69 and a 1-year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

