Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $14.04 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.27. 676,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

