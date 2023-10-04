Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $345.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.82. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,980,283. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

