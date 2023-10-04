Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
CCD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 28,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,522. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
