Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

CCD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 28,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,522. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

