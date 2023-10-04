Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.94 and last traded at $89.80. 381,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,097,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 33.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 335.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,919,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

