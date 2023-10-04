ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $587.68 and last traded at $585.70. Approximately 196,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,019,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $570.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.20.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $643.97 and its 200 day moving average is $670.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.