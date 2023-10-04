OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Price Up 2.4%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09. 866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

OPAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.54.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

