CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Trading Up 3.2%

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 1,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 185,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

The firm has a market cap of $506.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 46.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CompoSecure by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CompoSecure by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

