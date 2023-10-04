Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading 2.9% Higher

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.62 and last traded at $108.62. 1,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 118,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Nova had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nova by 1,593.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nova by 34.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nova by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nova by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

