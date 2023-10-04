Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Increases By 10.2%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 798,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

