Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 3%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 2,516,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,303,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1126 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
