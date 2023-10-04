Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 3%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 2,516,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,303,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1126 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 100,007 shares during the last quarter.

