MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 103,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MarketWise

MarketWise Stock Performance

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Insider Activity at MarketWise

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,035,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,107.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Amber Lee Mason bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,035,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,085 shares of company stock worth $86,006 and sold 391,253 shares worth $585,351. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.