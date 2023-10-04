Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 3.6%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.48. 7,082,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 35,513,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,495,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

