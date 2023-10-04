Short Interest in HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Grows By 8.6%

HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HYZON Motors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HYZON Motors stock. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,648 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in HYZON Motors were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

HYZON Motors Trading Up 48.1 %

HYZNW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,001. HYZON Motors has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

