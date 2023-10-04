iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,268 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,380 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after buying an additional 134,161 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 136,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 43,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 421.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 204,885 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.