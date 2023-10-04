John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other John Marshall Bancorp news, Director Lim Nguonly sold 2,500 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $48,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,801.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMSB traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,080. The company has a market cap of $247.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.54. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

