iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Short Interest Update

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IVEG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 14.45% of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

