Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Up 10.8% in September

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Immersion Price Performance

NASDAQ IMMR remained flat at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $212.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.43. Immersion has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.25.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Immersion had a net margin of 114.74% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Immersion’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Immersion by 66.9% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Immersion in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

