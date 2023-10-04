Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of ITI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 9,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,464. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.76 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 211.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 1,599,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iteris by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 429,750 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

