Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,019,000 after purchasing an additional 140,962 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $45,443,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,328,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. 81,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,474. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

