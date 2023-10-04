Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.96. 717,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,090. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.25 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.32.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.96, for a total transaction of $304,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

