Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Replimune Group Put Options (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,604 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average volume of 1,239 put options.
Replimune Group Stock Performance
REPL traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,771. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $29.52.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,358 shares of company stock worth $939,000. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Replimune Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Replimune Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
