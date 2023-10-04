Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up about 5.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $25,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIHP. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 310,405 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

